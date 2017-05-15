May 15, 2017

WHY SHOULDN’T HE? THEY ALL DO. White House Won’t Deny Trump is Taping Oval Office Conversations.

The press has tried to conflate “taping” with “Nixon.” But Nixon kept his tapes secret, and tried not to release them because they might contain incriminating information. Trump has threatened to release tapes, if other people lie. Not the same thing at all.

Exit question: If Comey lied to Trump, telling him that he wasn’t under investigation when he actually was, is that a felony under 18 U.S.C 1001? I think the answer is yes.