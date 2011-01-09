May 14, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

In the wake of the shooting, Giffords’ father identified “the whole Tea Party” as enemies of her daughter and Pima County Sheriff Clarence Dupnik warned that Arizona has become a “Mecca for prejudice and bigotry” and that anti-government “vitriol” may have played a role in the attack. A number of Democratic lawmakers called on politicians to tone down their rhetoric in response to the tragedy, including civil-rights icon Rep. John Lewis, who cited an “atmosphere and climate that makes it almost impossible for us as Americans to reason together.”

—“After Giffords Shooting, Tea Party Under Siege,” the Daily Beast, January 9, 2011.

— “DEMOCRAT ADVOCATES VIOLENCE? John Lewis encourages ‘necessary trouble’ against injustice in America.” Instapundit.com, today.

As Kurt Schlicter tweeted in January, around the time Lewis was caught lying about Trump being the first presidential inauguration he protested (Lewis skipped Bush #43’s inauguration as well because apparently he believes all Republican presidents aren’t legitimately elected), “So, because 50 years ago some Democrats beat up John Lewis means that we have to ignore how he lies about Republicans today?”

