BUT TO BE FAIR, AREN’T MEN TO BLAME FOR EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS TO WOMEN, OR THAT WOMEN DO THEMSELVES THAT WORKS OUT BADLY? Childish men are to blame for women having kids late in life. It’s never because modern women don’t bring enough to the table to make marriage and kids appealing.

I mean, who wouldn’t rush to marry a woman who will hate you after having your baby? Only a “childish” man, obviously.