May 13, 2017
WAR TO THE KNIFE: The media have already impeached Trump.
Many in the news media have already indicted President Trump for breaking some unspecified law by firing former FBI Director James Comey, which they theorize is an attempt to cover up his ties to Russia.
In the immediate days and hours following Comey’s unexpected firing, some news outlets and TV commentators have indicated that they’re convinced Trump is guilty of something.
Mostly of being a Republican who doesn’t respect them. The ultimate crime. Everything else is just justification.