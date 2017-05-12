May 12, 2017

FINALLY: After 500 years, Leonardo da Vinci’s music machine is brought to life.. “His marvelous viola organista sounds like a chamber orchestra due to its design.”

Rather than tapping the strings, as a harpsichord would, this instrument, called the viola organista, lowers the strings onto spinning wheels which are wrapped in horse hair. This acts as a bow would on a violin. The resulting sound gives the impression of a group of string instruments. The project took Zubrzycki 3 years and 5,000 hours to complete.

You’ve never heard anything quite like it.