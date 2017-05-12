May 12, 2017

HMM: Turkey tones down criticism of Trump’s Syria policy.

Ankara strongly objected to a US decision to directly arm Syrian Kurds who are regarded by Turkey as a threat to its security.

But, in an interview with the Financial Times, Binali Yildirim, prime minister, indicated that Turkey had been reassured by James Mattis, US defence secretary, whom he met in London on Thursday.

“Turkey’s concerns are understood but on the ground this was a tactical alliance and they had no choice,” said Mr Yildirim, referring to the US argument that the Syrian Kurds — which Turkey regards as a terrorist group on its border — will be vital in the battle to capture Isis’s northern Syria heartland of Raqqa.

“The defence secretary on numerous occasions made very, very clear, an unequivocal commitment that they would never allow those weapons to be turned against Turkey,” he added.