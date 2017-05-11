May 11, 2017

IT HAPPENED AGAIN: ‘The View’ Didn’t Expect This Reaction From The Audience To Comey’s Firing.

The ladies on “The View” clearly didn’t expect their audience to cheer as they announced Wednesday on their show that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey. “I’m sure you all have heard, but FBI Director James Comey’s been fired,” Whoopi Goldberg announced to the audience who could be heard cheering.

I think it was Jim Treacher who noted yesterday that Stephen Colbert was shocked when his audience reacted exactly the way he’d spent the last six months training them to react.