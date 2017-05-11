May 11, 2017

THE HILL: Comey farewell: ‘A president can fire an FBI director for any reason.’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday sent a letter to agents and friends following President Trump firing him the previous day.

“I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all,” he wrote, according to CNN. “I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed.”

He continued: “I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

Comey added that the FBI should continue “the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

He described the FBI ideal as a “rock” for the American people.