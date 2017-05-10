May 10, 2017

DIVERSITY: Alumni, others deliver petitions demanding historically black university drop Betsy DeVos as commencement speaker.

Before becoming Secretary of Education, DeVos helped devise Detroit’s charter school system, about which one study concluded:

Based on the findings presented here, the typical student in Michigan charter schools gains more learning in a year than his TPS counterparts, amounting to about two months of additional gains in reading and math. These positive patterns are even more pronounced in Detroit, where historically student academic performance has been poor. These outcomes are consistent with the result that charter schools have significantly better results than TPS for minority students who are in poverty.

You’d think that Bethune-Cookman University alums would welcome the woman who helped so many students improve their grades enough to have hopes of attending a school like Bethune-Cookman University.