May 10, 2017

HMM: Senate GOP fails to repeal Obama’s methane rule.

The resolution of disapproval will now have one day to be reconsidered for repeal and get it to the president’s desk for signature.

The House passed a similar resolution using its authority under the Congressional Review Act back in February. Under the review act, the Senate only has until Thursday to pass the rule.

The rule is considered duplicative due to an EPA rule already in place that requires drillers to control their methane emissions from natural gas and oil wells.