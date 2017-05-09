May 9, 2017
SEPARATE BUT EQUAL? Here’s Why Black Harvard Students Are Holding Their Own Graduation Ceremony.
“This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s Black excellence and Black brilliance,” Michael Huggins, a soon-to-become Masters graduate from Harvard’s Kennedy School, told The Root. “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.”
“This is not about segregation,” He added. “It’s about fellowship and building a community. This is a chance to reaffirm for each other that we enter the work world with a network of supporters standing with us. We are all partners.”
Just not fellowship or community with anyone of a different color.