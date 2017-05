SO ON A FACULTY EMAIL LIST I’M NOT PART OF (BUT PEOPLE EMAILED ME FROM) there’s talk of “Denormalizing” Justice Gorsuch. The idea is that any 5-4 decisions in which Gorsuch is on the winning side should be “quarantined” as “illegitimate.”

Well, somebody will be denormalized — and possibly quarantined as illegitimate — by this approach. . . .