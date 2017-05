GEORGE KORDA: Tennessee Democratic Party: Catawampus, and it’s getting no help from above. “Democrats are in their worst elected-officeholder position at the state and national levels in nearly 100 years. They are at a nadir in Tennessee, with only 25 seats in the 99-member state House of Representatives and five seats in the 33-member senate. Senate Democrats could hold a caucus meeting in a mid-size car.”