May 8, 2017

21ST CENTURY CRIME: Two Arrested In Attempted Prison Drone Delivery.

Authorities told the Associated Press that Charles Everett Adams and Justin Marvin Canady have been arrested and face multiple charges. The men were found at about 0300 Wednesday on prison-owned property in Lancaster County, SC., and fled the scene when approached by police.

When they were apprehended, they were in possession of a drone, marijuana, knives and cellphones.