May 8, 2017

I’M AMAZED THAT THEY WERE ALLOWED TO PUBLISH THIS: Women perform worse in CPR. “Does it matter whether a man or a woman carries out CPR? Researchers at the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel have shown that female resuscitation teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation less efficiently than their male counterparts. The study suggests that there is a need for action in the training of young female physicians. The scientific journal Critical Care Medicine has published the results. . . . ‘In comparison with male-only teams, the female groups showed less hands-on time and took longer overall to start the CPR,’ says Professor Sabina Hunziker, the study leader. The female-only teams also showed less leadership communication compared with the male-only teams.”

This totally violates Althouse’s rule on gender studies.