May 8, 2017

THE CRAZIER TRUMP’S OPPONENTS ACT, THE SANER TRUMP SEEMS: Model Chrissy Teigen says Trump should pay for her botox, medical bills because of ‘crippling anxiety.’ “So fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I’m gonna have to go on another med.”

This is why quite a few people who didn’t support Trump in November support him now.

UPDATE: From the comments: “Welcome to the Re-Elect Trump 2020 campaign, Ms. Teigen! Glad to have you on board!”