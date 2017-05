SO WHY DIDN’T WE JUST PASS THIS? The Bill To Permanently Fix Health Care For All. I especially like this: “All customers must be billed for actual charges at the same price on a direct basis at the time the service or product is rendered to them.”

Update (from Steve): Near as I can tell, this proposal offers almost zero opportunities for graft. So there’s your answer.