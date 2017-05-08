May 8, 2017

IF YOU’RE A COLLEGE PRESIDENT, YOU NEED TO REALIZE THAT CAMPUS SOCIAL-JUSTICE WARRIORS ARE POISON, AND THAT TRYING TO MAKE THEM HAPPY IS SUICIDE: Mizzou Enrollment Drops Again After Notorious Race Protests. “In response to the declining enrollment and a shrinking student body, Mizzou has taken a total of seven residence halls ‘offline’ in the past two years.” How bad is it? Worse than “Tulane University the year after Hurricane Katrina.”

Higher education is already facing tough times, but if you alienate your key constituencies in order to satisfy a few hundred (or a few dozen) campus loudmouths who by their nature will never be satisfied, you’re basically committing suicide.