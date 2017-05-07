May 7, 2017

I HAD A COLUMN PROPOSING JUST THIS A WHILE BACK: Dem touts bill to ‘decentralize’ the federal government.

If the GOP is smart, they’ll go along, but make the move in a way that takes federal employees out of Virginia, and puts them in the run-down parts of blue states. Fresno! Bakersfield! Utica! Lower costs, and a firsthand view of economic decline.

Here’s my column.

And I recently read Garrett Graf’s Raven Rock, a history of Cold War (and post-9/11) “Continuity Of Government” operations and a recurring theme is how vulnerable we are by having so many eggs in the Washington, DC basket.