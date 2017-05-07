May 7, 2017

FAKE LAW: How Trump-hatred warps the judiciary. “Just as fake news spreads ideologically motivated misinformation with a newsy veneer, fake law brings us judicial posturing, virtue signaling, and opinionating masquerading as jurisprudence. And just as fake news augurs the end of authoritative reporting, fake law portends the diminution of law’s legitimacy and the warping of judges’ self-understanding of their constitutional role.”

Trump’s rise has been a huge blow to the notion of nonpartisan professionalism, as it’s turned out to be a lie pretty much everywhere it’s been tested.