HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, NEST-FEATHERING EDITION: University Of California ‘Recalled Retirees’ Receiving $300,000+ In Annual Pensions. “The revelation that such large pensions are being received by UC retirees — both teaching faculty members and non-teaching staff — comes at a time when the Office of the President faces severe scrutiny after a slush fund of up to $175 million was discovered during an audit.”