May 6, 2017

OLD: THE MALE GAZE IS AWFUL. New: The Female Gaze is all over television.

“The time-traveling adventure ‘Outlander’ has become a favorite of feminist critics for its portrayal of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) a spirited, sexually experienced heroine who winds up in an arranged marriage with a hunky but virginal Scottish warrior named Jamie (Sam Heughan). On their wedding night, she schools him in the ways of love.”

See, that’s where women are different. Men have never fantasized about schooling a hot virgin in the ways of love. Yay feminism!