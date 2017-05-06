May 6, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION CHOOSES SIDES: Butler University is now offering a full-on anti-Trump course.

During the Fall 2017 semester, students at Butler will be able to take a “special topics” course called “Trumpism & U.S. Democracy.” In the course’s description, students are told they’ll be taught the real reason Trump won the 2016 election and they’ll be provided “strategies for resistance” to the Trump administration’s evil agenda.

“Donald J. Trump won the U.S. Presidency despite perpetuating sexism, white supremacy, xenophobia, nationalism, nativism, and imperialism,” the course description reads. “This course explores why and how this happened, how Trump’s rhetoric is contrary to the foundation of the U.S. democracy, and what his win means for the future. The course will also discuss, and potentially engage in, strategies for resistance.”

Butler’s anti-Trump rhetoric isn’t surprising, of course.

The overwhelming majority of U.S. colleges have been infested with leftism for decades, but even by liberals’ standards, this course sounds extreme.