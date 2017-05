IN THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION, A SCARY STORY ABOUT “CHILDREN” BEING SHOT, but then you find out that it’s basically late-teen gang-bangers shooting each other. “Most of those between 15 and 19 were shot in an intentional assault, according to Silver’s research. This age group makes up the largest number of victims, more than 83 percent.”

Which is weird, because reading the headline you’d think Glocks were jumping up and blasting away at babies in cribs on their own.