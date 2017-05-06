May 6, 2017

WHEN DID BAYLOR UNIVERSITY BECOME SUCH A CESSPIT OF PC LOSERDOM? Baylor University Frat Suspended for “Racist” Cinco de Drinko Party.

As I’ve said before, if you treat “cultural appropriation” seriously, you’re self-identifying as an idiot, and that clearly applies to Baylor University’s administration. I think the fraternity should occupy the office of Kevin P. Jackson, “Vice President for Student Life,” until the suspension is lifted and they receive an apology.

Also in embarrassing developments for Baylor: They have a “Vice President for Student Life.”