May 5, 2017

THE GOOD NEWS: OUR IMMIGRANTS ARE CATCHING UP TO MARIN COUNTY. THE BAD NEWS: OUR IMMIGRANTS ARE CATCHING UP TO MARIN COUNTY. Measles outbreak in Minnesota sickens dozens. “An outbreak of measles in Minnesota has sickened more than 30 children in recent weeks, primarily in the state’s large Somali-American community, where many parents avoid the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine because of unfounded fears that it causes autism.”

But maybe this whole thing is just a bit of disguised anti-immigrant activism: “With Somalis, we know that it’s a community that’s been targeted for misinformation from the anti-vaccine community and so that’s a bit distressing.”