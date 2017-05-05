May 5, 2017
VIDEO: Venezuelan tanks plow through crowds as 2-month protest continues.
Laura Rangel, a journalist who captured the moment on film, told Reuters three protesters were injured, one of them seriously.
At least one person was caught underneath a vehicle, NBC News confirmed.
Pedro Michelle Yammine Escobar, 22, is in serious condition at the intensive care unit of a hospital after suffering a rib fracture and internal bleeding following the tank collision, Rangel told Reuters.
You can also file this one under “Late Stage Socialism.”