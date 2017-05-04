May 4, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Victor Davis Hanson: Potemkin Universities. “One reason that tuition is sky-high is because behind the facade of ‘trigger warnings,’ ‘safe spaces’ and ‘culture appropriation’ are costly legions of deputy associate provosts, special assistants to the dean, and race/class/gender ‘senior strategists’ and facilitators (usually former faculty who no longer teach). Few admit that a vastly expanding and politically correct administrative industry reflects a massive shift of resources away from physics, humanities or biology — precisely the courses that non-traditional students need to become competitive.”