May 4, 2017

ANYONE WHO’D SAID SOMETHING SIMILAR ABOUT OBAMA WOULD HAVE BEEN UNEMPLOYED — AND UNEMPLOYABLE — BY NOW: Stephen Colbert reacts to online backlash over Trump jokes.

Stephen Colbert responded Wednesday to the online backlash and #FireColbert internet campaign that cropped up after he made insult-laden jokes about President Trump.

Colbert will open his show Wednesday night by saying: ”Welcome to ‘The Late Show.’ I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!!,” according to an advance transcript provided to USA Today.

Colbert slammed the president for abruptly walking out of CBS’s “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson’s interview, after the reporter pressed Trump about his claims that President Obama wiretapped him. Both Colbert and Dickerson are CBS employees, as well as friends.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” Colbert will say Wednesday. “So at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”