May 3, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: This is what a witch hunt looks like. “Usually, an article like this, abstract and argumentatively complex as it is, wouldn’t attract all that much attention outside of its own academic subculture. But that isn’t what happened here — instead, Tuvel is now bearing the brunt of a massive internet witch-hunt, abetted in part by Hypatia’s refusal to stand up for her. The journal has already apologized for the article, despite the fact that it was approved through its normal editorial process, and Tuvel’s peers are busily wrecking her reputation by sharing all sorts of false claims about the article that don’t bear the scrutiny of even a single close read.”

Academia is increasingly like middle school, and academics increasingly like middle-schoolers. Question for taxpayers: Why subsidize middle-school behavior? Especially when it’s a middle school in East Germany. . . .

And it’s revealing that a feminist journal won’t defend a woman when the mean girls target her.