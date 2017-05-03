May 3, 2017

THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED WE’D SEE OPEN RACISM RETURN TO AMERICA. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Missouri Official: Clarence Thomas Is ‘A Black Political Zombie’ Who Shouldn’t Be Asked to Speak.

St. Louis’ Bar Association has invited Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to give the keynote speech at its annual Law Day Celebration—an invitation that piqued a member of the Missouri Board of Education.

Mike Jones, who is also a columnist for the St. Louis American, described Clarence Thomas as “a black political zombie” and “a breathing example of what the evil of American racism looks like when it metastasizes in a black body.”

Jones says that Thomas is one of two Supreme Court Justices “uniquely worthy of the contempt of black Americans”—the other one being Chief Justice Roger Taney, who led the notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery.

Much of Jones’ attack on Thomas is ad hominem. To the extent he does explain his ire, Jones is furious that the Justice would hold different political opinions than he does.