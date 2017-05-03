May 3, 2017

SO IT DOESN’T SOUND LIKE THERE’S MUCH TO THE TALK OF TRUMP REVISITING LIBEL LAW. Well, that’s fine with me. As a blogger and a pundit, I’m very, very happy with New York Times v. Sullivan.

But let’s not pretend that it would be the end of the world if Sullivan were overturned. We had a free press before Sullivan, after all. At core, Sullivan is just a subsidy to the news media, substituting constitutional doctrine for libel insurance premiums.

Ironically, though, all the left’s “Fake News” drumbeating increases the pressure for more press accountability. I don’t think that’s enough for a constitutional amendment, which is fine, but if Trump wants to jawbone them, well, they’ve given him a lot to work with.