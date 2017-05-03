May 3, 2017

YES, BUT UNDER NIVEN’S LAW IT WON’T HAPPEN: Science Says Time Travel Is Possible.

At least not if it can change history. Under Niven’s Law, if it’s possible for people to change the past through time travel, they will keep doing so until someone makes a change that ensures that no time machine will be invented anywhere. Then, since that’s a stable state, there are no more changes. So, “If the universe of discourse permits the possibility of time travel and of changing the past, then no time machine will be invented in that universe.”

The essay, alas, doesn’t seem to be online anywhere I can find it, but it’s in his collection, All The Myriad Ways.