May 2, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRAT MONOPOLY INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF HOMOPHOBIC SLURS?

But then he went about as brutal as we’ve ever really seen Colbert get, continuing, “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

And then Colbert finished it off with the most scathing line of them all: “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster,” which elicited gasps from the studio audience.

Lobbing jokes at the President of the United States, be they Democrat or Republican, is a time-honored late night monologue tradition. Partisan critiquing of the President’s policies is a relatively new facet of late night monologues (at least those on broadcast TV), but one that has undeniably led to increased ratings and relevance for hosts like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and others. However, using a derogatory, homophobic slur like “cock holster” to denigrate the rightfully elected leader of our nation seems like a step way, way too far. In a misguided attempt to defend his friend and fellow Tiffany Network employee, Colbert’s blustery bravado regressed from pointed punnery into nasty schoolyard bullying, embarrassing himself, his staff, his network and everyone that watches his show.