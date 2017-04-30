April 30, 2017

VIVE LA RÉSISTANCE! A San Francisco Chronicle Columnist’s Plaintive Cry For Help.

Alternate description: DNC-MSM operative with byline who dubbed Chicago machine hack presidential candidate “a Lightworker, that rare kind of attuned being who has the ability to lead us not merely to new foreign policies or health care plans or whatnot, but who can actually help usher in a new way of being on the planet, of relating and connecting and engaging with this bizarre earthly experiment” not enjoying the Trump era very much.

Cross-reference additionally with (A) Dictionary definition of Schadenfreude. And (B) Dictionary definition of the Destructor.