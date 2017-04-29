April 29, 2017

JOURNOS RESPOND HARSHLY, PROFANELY TO BRET STEPHENS’ FIRST NEW YORK TIMES COLUMN:

Even an appeal to recognized authority (in Stephens’ questionable opinion) like former Times writer Revkin couldn’t save the columnist — or the Times — from the intense and often profane wrath of journalists, many of whom, if they had the power, would clearly relish the opportunity to cooperate in censoring any and all climate-change skepticism. Some examples (HT Twitchy; profanity cleansed but still recognizable): Jesse Berney, Rolling Stone: “literally go f*** yourself, new york times. go, eat, dog, d*cks.” (Note: This is from someone at a magazine proven to have published a spectacularly false story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia. — Ed.

A still deeply hungover and mescaline-soaked Hunter S. Thompson just rolled over in his grave. You younger readers might not believe this, but there was actually a time when Rolling Stone paid considerable lip service to questioning authority and that ’60s notion of “doing your own thing.” But then, as they say at David Horowitz’s Front Page Website, sooner or later, inside every liberal — or leftwing institution — is a totalitarian screaming to get out.

UPDATE: “If you’re wondering why certain speakers need protection from violence at colleges, just look at reax on Twitter to one NYT column.”