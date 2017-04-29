April 29, 2017

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: The Hill: Dems struggle with abortion litmus test.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who appeared at an event last week with Omaha mayoral hopeful Heath Mello, defended his support for the Nebraska Democrat with the anti-abortion voting record, arguing that not all Democratic candidates will share the same views.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) echoed that sentiment, saying someone can be part of the Democratic Party and also be anti-abortion rights. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sounded a similar tone, saying Democrats are a “big-tent party.”

DNC Chairman Tom Perez has sent confusing signals on whether candidates need to be in lockstep with the party on abortion rights.

In response to the controversy, Perez first issued a statement saying that he stands by the party’s platform, while also noting that it’s his job to back candidates who will win support from voters in their areas.

He followed up with another statement last week, saying that every Democrat should be pro-abortion rights — a stance Perez said is “not negotiable” and shouldn’t vary by city or state, according to The Huffington Post. Hogue applauded Perez’s comment, which was viewed by some as a reversal from his earlier statement.