April 28, 2017

IMPORTANT PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT: Knoxville is not on Central Time. Like much of the Southeast, it’s on Eastern Time. Nashville is on Central Time, but it’s a different city located 3 hours to the West. If you schedule something with me by email, and you don’t specify a time zone, I’ll assume you mean Eastern time.

UPDATE: This isn’t even close to the worst Knoxville error. Over a decade ago, Fortune magazine sent a team of photographers (complete with leather pants and German accents, like something out of a bad movie) to my house for a story on blogs, which were then new and exciting. Only they sent them to Kentucky because Fortune’s travel person apparently thought Knoxville and Fort Knox were the same thing. They took a $500 cab ride to my house in Knoxville — and the travel person at Fortune had booked them out on a flight from Nashville that afternoon, because, hey, it’s all the same, right? I had to tell them to book from TYS, and then I drove them to the Knoxville airport myself just to be sure they made it. . . .