April 28, 2017
JOSH KRAUSHAAR: Trump Voters’ Loyalties Run Deep.
Here’s the standout item:
Political correctness is a bigger issue for Republicans than his policy positions or business background. The recent ugly fights over conservative speakers being banned or threatened at college campuses is front-and-center in many Trump voters’ minds. Given four choices as to why Trump voters backed him, a clear 48 percent plurality said it was his “willingness to tell it like it is instead of being politically correct.” That ranked much higher than his “focus on bringing change to Washington” (21 percent), the fact he’s a businessman not a politician (18 percent), or his specific issue positions (12 percent).
That’s the long version of last year’s “He fights!”