April 28, 2017

JOSH KRAUSHAAR: Trump Voters’ Loyalties Run Deep.

Here’s the standout item:

Polit­ic­al cor­rect­ness is a big­ger is­sue for Re­pub­lic­ans than his policy po­s­i­tions or busi­ness back­ground. The re­cent ugly fights over con­ser­vat­ive speak­ers be­ing banned or threatened at col­lege cam­puses is front-and-cen­ter in many Trump voters’ minds. Giv­en four choices as to why Trump voters backed him, a clear 48 per­cent plur­al­ity said it was his “will­ing­ness to tell it like it is in­stead of be­ing polit­ic­ally cor­rect.” That ranked much high­er than his “fo­cus on bring­ing change to Wash­ing­ton” (21 per­cent), the fact he’s a busi­ness­man not a politi­cian (18 per­cent), or his spe­cif­ic is­sue po­s­i­tions (12 per­cent).