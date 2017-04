MITCH DANIELS’ LATEST IS HUGE: Purdue to acquire Kaplan University, increase access for millions. “To launch the new university, Purdue will acquire Kaplan University and its institutional operations and assets, including its 15 campuses and learning centers, 32,000 students, 3,000 employees, and decades of experience in distance education. All existing Kaplan University students and faculty will transition to the new university.”