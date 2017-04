PARTY OF DIVERSITY AND TOLERANCE CANCELS 82nd ANNUAL PORTLAND ROSE PARADE BECAUSE IT WAS GOING TO INCLUDE – I HOPE YOU’RE SITTING DOWN FOR THIS – REPUBLICANS: “Here’s an idea: the Multnomah County Republicans should stage their own parade, and they should have a large float in the shape of a battleship, call it the U.S.S. Trump, and have Ann Coulter on the bridge waving to the crowd.”

Heh, indeed.™