April 26, 2017

JOE BIDEN OFFERS COLLEGE MEN ADVICE ON HOW TO TREAT WOMEN.

Flashback: Biden Swims Naked, Upsetting Female Secret Service Agents:

Agents say that, whether at the vice president’s residence or at his home in Delaware, Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude,” Kessler writes in the book – due for release Aug. 5.

“Female Secret Service agents find that offensive,” he writes.

“Biden likes to be revered as everyday Joe,” an unnamed agent told Kessler. “But the reality is no agents want to go on his detail because Biden makes agents’ lives so tough.”