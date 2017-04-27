April 27, 2017

WE’LL CALL IT BILL CLINTON THERAPY: Trauma patients may benefit from ice bag on face after blood loss. “Cooling the face of an accident victim who has lost a lot of blood may help prevent a life-threatening drop in blood pressure, according to preliminary research. The researchers said first responders could apply an ice bag to the face of trauma victims to help ensure that their heart, brain and other vital organs continue to receive adequate oxygen. Sudden drop in blood pressure — known as cardiovascular decompensation — is a major risk after blood loss. And it’s even a danger after the patient is no longer bleeding, the researchers added.”