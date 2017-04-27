April 27, 2017

EXCELLENT IDEA: Trump asks Betsy DeVos to study federal overreach in education.

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday calling on the Education Department to study whether the federal government has overstepped state and local control of education.

“We know that local communities do it best and know it best,” Trump said during a signing ceremony on Wednesday, according to the White House press pool. “Previous administrations have wrongly forced states and schools to comply with federal whims and dictates for what our kids are taught. The time has come to empower teachers and parents to make the decisions that help their students achieve success.”

Under the executive order, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will have 300 days to review any regulations or guidance that might be deemed as overstepping the federal department’s bounds.

