April 26, 2017

ANALYSIS: TRUE. “Middle America wants to pop a beer and listen to sports talk, they don’t want to be lectured about why Caitlyn Jenner is a hero, Michael Sam is the new Jackie Robinson of sports, and Colin Kaepernick is the Rosa Parks of football. ESPN made the mistake of trying to make liberal social media losers happy and as a result lost millions of viewers.”

But leftist SJW losers are apparently ESPN’s management as well, and they don’t seem to mind their audience becoming more selective, as Ian Faith would say, as long as “those people” out there in the hinterlands aren’t tuning in.

And increasingly, their on-air talent is admitting to just that.