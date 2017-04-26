April 26, 2017
JOHN MOORE: The EMP Threat From North Korea Is Real, and Terrifying.
An EMP disaster from a high-altitude blast seems like science fiction: There is a silent flash high in the sky, and everything using electricity just … stops. Cars stop, power goes out, the Internet dies, satellites quit working, landline and mobile phone systems go out, and computers are destroyed. In a moment, we are back to 1850, as was dramatized in William Forstchen’s 2009 novel One Second After. . . .
To nuke one of our cities, the North needs to master ICBM construction, nuclear weapons miniaturization, precision long-range guidance technology, atmospheric re-entry vehicles, and fusing to trigger detonation at the right time after the hazardous re-entry. In contrast, an EMP attack requires only a small, light nuclear weapon and the ability to launch it as a satellite. Once over the U.S., it is detonated.
Already, two satellites launched by North Korea cross the U.S. every day.
If not North Korea, someone else perhaps. If you’re worried, you’ll want a generator, an inverter, a solar battery charger — and plenty of storable food, water, and water filtration.