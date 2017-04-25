April 25, 2017

BROWNSHIRTS ON PARADE: BREAKING: Protesters Storm Heritage Foundation. “As the protesters were taken out from the lobby, they all chanted in unison ‘We’ll be back.'”

At least it wasn’t Antifa. But if you really want to make these a fashion accessory on the right, lefties, you’re going about it the right way. I don’t think that will turn out well, though. This country worked hard to build a culture of peaceful, respectful political disagreement, and you’re flushing it without thinking about the consequences, just because of feelz. And because people are being paid to organize it.

UPDATE: More: Protesters Storm Heritage Foundation.

On Facebook, Joshua Sharf writes: “If the press were fair, they’d ask every Democrat everywhere to denounce this. Then again, if the press were fair, the Free Beacon wouldn’t be the only ones reporting on it.” Yeah, if Tea Partiers had done this at the Urban League’s HQ, we’d be hearing wall-to-wall reports of how fascism had arrived in America.