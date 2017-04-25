April 25, 2017

IF YOU WANT TO BE AN ARTIST, UNIVERSITY MIGHT BE THE LAST PLACE TO GO: Ignorance as a Method of Critique.

Reading about this strange little controversy reminded me of my college art school experiences, and also filled me with dread. Back in the 1990s I experienced the decaying practices of upper level art education. I can only imagine what the bullying identity politics and virtue signalling of Progressives have turned university art programs into for today’s wishy washy Millennials. From what I have encountered, sophistry has completely devoured the credentialed art world, and inside that bubble, specious double talk stands in for artistic accomplishment.