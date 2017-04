THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED, WE’D SEE DISCRIMINATORY “LITERACY TESTS” REAPPEAR. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! A Clemson administrator has proposed requiring student government candidates to pass an “intercultural competency” test before being permitted to run for or hold office. Several student senators objected to the “awful” plan, saying it amounts to an ideological purity test that contradicts the very purpose of having a democratically-elected student government.