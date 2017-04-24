April 24, 2017

THEY CAN’T EVEN MANAGE A PARTIAL REPEAL: Obamacare tax delay unlikely in government funding bill.

The “Health Insurance Tax” is mandated under the Affordable Care Act. It levies insurance companies with a 4 percent to 6 percent tax on every health plan sold in America, with the exception of coverage provided by firms that self-insure their employees.

Republican sources on Capitol Hill said Monday that there are no plans to delay implementation of the tax in a government funding bill that Trump must sign by Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown.

“It’s not on the table for negotiation,” a senior House Republican aide familiar with the budget talks said, requesting anonymity in order to speak candidly.

If that holds, industry sources said that insurance companies would move immediately to pass along the cost of the tax to consumers in health plans being priced for sale later this year for coverage in 2018.